EMERGENCY services crews rushed to a home in North Rockhampton on Sunday afternoon following reports of smoke coming from the roof.

A police spokeswoman said the call came in at 5.05pm and when authorities arrived they found the residence in Thozet Road was undergoing renovations.

The smouldering was reported under control at 5.19pm with only minor damage caused.