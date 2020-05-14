Menu
PLANNED BURN: There are plans for Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers to conduct back burning at Curtis Island National Park this weekend.
Smoke from planned burn to impact on parts of CQ

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
14th May 2020 10:22 AM
GETTING on the front foot to reduce the severity of CQ’s bushfires, the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service has announced plans to conduct a burn within the Curtis Island National Park, near Gladstone.

Weather permitting, QPWS said the planned burn for Saturday, May 16 – was part of its annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in Raglan, Marmor, Emu Park and surrounding areas.

“The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas,” QPWS spokesperson said.

BURNING EDUCATION: After Victor Steffensen, left, presented a traditional mosaic burn workshop on Rio Tinto land in Gladstone, to a group including the Bundaberg Sea Ranger, Caring For Country Ranger and Gladstone Sea Ranger teams, QPWS staff, and members of the Rural Fire Service, they are putting the training to work at Curtis Island this weekend.
“This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

“Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.”

For more information, please call Gladstone office of QPWS on 07 4971 6500.

