23°
News

Smoke hazard from bushfire on Coast to get worse tonight

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 19th Aug 2017 9:04 AM Updated: 20th Aug 2017 5:25 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Sunday 5.25pm: Residents on the Capricorn Coast should get prepared for more smoke inundation as fire crews plan to do backburning at a bushfire scene tonight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there were 10 crews currently at the Adelaide Park fire which is burning near Limestone Creek, Adelaide Park and Preston Roads.

She said back burning was planned for tonight at the Limestone Creek and Preston Roads end.

 

 

Kerryn McClintock Towner posted this image in Yeppoon Families Facebook group, saying "Three cheers to our awesome tag team of fireys keeping this ratbag from devouring what it shouldn&#39;t for the last week! Hip hip!..."
Kerryn McClintock Towner posted this image in Yeppoon Families Facebook group, saying "Three cheers to our awesome tag team of fireys keeping this ratbag from devouring what it shouldn't for the last week! Hip hip!..." Kerryn McClintock Towner?

 

QFES issued a smoke alert about another bushfire burning in the region earlier this afternoon.

The fire is the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area and the Byfield National Park.

The Bulletin was unable to get in contact with the National Parks and Wildlife or the Defence departments to find out more information.

Saturday 2pm: ABOUT 10 Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are at the scene of a bushfire on the Capricorn Coast.

The bushfire is burning near Limestone Creek Rd, Adelaide Park Road and Preston Road, Adelaide Park near Yeppoon.

A QFES spokeswoman said the plan was for crews to patrol the area, dampening down and mopping up around the edges of the fire.

She said machines were being used to create bushfire break lines.

The spokeswoman said night crews have been organised for tonight.

9am: SEVEN Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a bushfire burning near Limestone Creek Rd, Adelaide Park Road and Preston Road, Adelaide Park (near Yeppoon).

A QFES statement issued at 8am today stated the fire was burning within containment lines and there were no threats to property at the time.

"The fire is producing large volumes of smoke throughout the surrounding suburbs and is likely to continue throughout the day," the statement read.

Residents in the area are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat please contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  adelaide park road bushfire limestone creek rd qfes

Dramatic air rescue after Mt Larcom bushwalker's foot 'pops'

Dramatic air rescue after Mt Larcom bushwalker's foot 'pops'

Woman, 45, came unstuck as she descended mountain.

GRAND FINAL REPEAT: Rocky Brothers into the big dance

FULL STRIDE: Rockhampton Brothers player Lachlan Norris charges into Yeppoon's defensive line in Saturday night's preliminary final.

Rivals play out thriller in rugby league preliminary final

Photo gallery: Inside Rocky's night life

L-R Nicole Smith, Sophie Sutton and Whitnie Kraatz at the Ginger Mule.

Were you snapped on the town last night?

Rocky hospital reveals multi-million dollar upgrade

An additional fully integrated operating theatre is included in major upgrade works at Hillcrest Rockhampton Hospital.

Massive spend takes region's hospital ugprades past $45m mark

Local Partners

St Ursula's College students win with the power of words

The students debated their way to victory in the Rockhampton District Secondary School Debating Competition Grand Final this week.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Dysart residents reunite

Rhonda Bailey, Dale Diamond, Mary Cundell, Colleen Busk, Lindsay Busk, Lorelle Busk.

The reunion offered a wonderful opportunity to catch up.

What's on this weekend in Rockhampton and the Cap Coast

Head trackside this weekend for the Yeppoon Races at Keppel Park.

We've got the gossip of what's happening this weekend.

The world's best in things that roll embark on Rocky

AUSTRALIAN FIRST: Colin Cole from CQUniversity with Sebastian Stichell from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden at the 25th International Symposium on Dynamics of Vehicles on Roads and Tracks.

International symposium held in Australia for the first time

'ShuShu lets me get away with anything': former Rocky drag queen

ShuShu Funtanna aka David McKone will return to Rockhampton at the weekend in a homecoming performance of fabulous drag show, Bubblegum Candy Princess at Flamingo's on Quay.

WATCH: Drag queen's hilarious marriage equality message

What's on the small screen this week

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl and The Block's kids bedrooms are sure to inspire.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

Taylor Swift wipes presence off social media

Singer Taylor Swift has deleted her social media accounts

Social media wipeout prompts rumours of a new album

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Louise Nyvall stars in the Swedish TV series Farang.

Scandinavian crime thriller goes troppo

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Anwar Young, winner of this year's overall prize and last year's young artist prize.

Important messages of survival and healing

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Neat and Tidy on Norman!

7 Norman Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $209,000

This pleasant 3 bedroom home is situated in Wandal on a fenced 465m2 allotment and close to Schools want more? Additional features include: * 3 Large bedrooms...

Auction Means Action Must Be Sold

2 Ben Hall Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 1 Auction On Site...

This home is in desperate need of a sale so the owner can move North to be closer to family. Forget all previously advertised prices, we are here to get this SOLD...

Convenience, Quality and Scope

1 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $289,500

Positioned close to schools and shops this quality, immaculate residence is ripe for picking. From the moment you lay eyes on this home you will appreciate the...

Property Must Sell Today

9 Protea Ave, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 3 $311,000

Yes, this wonderful lowset brick home is waiting for you, perfectly positioned in a peaceful street in the heart of Norman Gardens. The owners are ready to sell...

Much Loved Home

80 Western Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This immaculate home has been tastefully decorated and well maintained, features include a sunny front deck ideal for outdoor entertaining, polished floors...

Simply Divine!

25 Tung Yeen Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $219,000

This beautifully presented high set 3 bedroom home sits on an 870 m2 allotment close to Schools, transport and shopping conveniences. With a tastefully renovated...

Brand New Brick Home

14 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $329,000

This Perfect lowset home has been tastefully designed with a beautiful finish, giving you all the extras throughout. From the high ceilings, expansive living...

Brand New Brick Home

18 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $319,000

This Perfect lowset home has been tastefully designed with a beautiful finish, giving you all the extras throughout. From the high ceilings, expansive living...

Brick Beauty!

154 Hinchliff Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $249,000

This low maintenance brick beauty is sure to impress, featuring 3 bedrooms serviced by 1 bathroom and spacious open plan living. Situated on a fenced 860m2...

Immaculate, Open Plan Living

7 Nerang Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Positioned in the quietest of cul de sacs is where you will find 7 Nerang Close. From the moment you lay eyes on it you will appreciate the care and attention...

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry