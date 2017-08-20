Smoke hazard from bushfire on Coast to get worse tonight

Sunday 5.25pm: Residents on the Capricorn Coast should get prepared for more smoke inundation as fire crews plan to do backburning at a bushfire scene tonight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there were 10 crews currently at the Adelaide Park fire which is burning near Limestone Creek, Adelaide Park and Preston Roads.

She said back burning was planned for tonight at the Limestone Creek and Preston Roads end.

Kerryn McClintock Towner posted this image in Yeppoon Families Facebook group, saying "Three cheers to our awesome tag team of fireys keeping this ratbag from devouring what it shouldn't for the last week! Hip hip!..." Kerryn McClintock Towner?

QFES issued a smoke alert about another bushfire burning in the region earlier this afternoon.

The fire is the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area and the Byfield National Park.

The Bulletin was unable to get in contact with the National Parks and Wildlife or the Defence departments to find out more information.

Saturday 2pm: ABOUT 10 Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are at the scene of a bushfire on the Capricorn Coast.

The bushfire is burning near Limestone Creek Rd, Adelaide Park Road and Preston Road, Adelaide Park near Yeppoon.

A QFES spokeswoman said the plan was for crews to patrol the area, dampening down and mopping up around the edges of the fire.

She said machines were being used to create bushfire break lines.

The spokeswoman said night crews have been organised for tonight.

9am: SEVEN Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a bushfire burning near Limestone Creek Rd, Adelaide Park Road and Preston Road, Adelaide Park (near Yeppoon).

A QFES statement issued at 8am today stated the fire was burning within containment lines and there were no threats to property at the time.

"The fire is producing large volumes of smoke throughout the surrounding suburbs and is likely to continue throughout the day," the statement read.

Residents in the area are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat please contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.