Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
Breaking

Smoke hazards on Bruce Hwy from multiple fires

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
28th Dec 2018 1:02 PM

FIREFIGTHERS are en route to multiple fires on the Bruce Highway north of Rockhampton.

Reports indicate Queensland Police officers looking for a stolen vehicle, suspected to have been involved in an armed robbery at Alderley on Christmas Eve, have come across four fires between the Shoalwater Bay turn off and Princhester Creek at Kunwarara.

Read more about the stolen vehicle here: Alleged armed robber's vehicle spotted on Bruce Hwy

It is believed the fires are causing smoke hazards for motorists on the Bruce Hwy.

