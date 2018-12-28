Smoke hazards on Bruce Hwy from multiple fires

FIREFIGTHERS are en route to multiple fires on the Bruce Highway north of Rockhampton.

Reports indicate Queensland Police officers looking for a stolen vehicle, suspected to have been involved in an armed robbery at Alderley on Christmas Eve, have come across four fires between the Shoalwater Bay turn off and Princhester Creek at Kunwarara.

It is believed the fires are causing smoke hazards for motorists on the Bruce Hwy.