Smoke haze causes early morning fog

SMOKE haze continues to linger over Rockhampton and surrounds today from a weeks-old fire in Shoalwater Bay.

The fires are burning in inaccessible areas, but according to weather forecaster Mike Griffin north easterly winds continue to push smoke under an inversion across Rockhampton to Port Alma.

Mr Griffin said smoke particles could induce asthma attacks and help form fog, contributed to early fog north of the river Thursday.

"A small fire south of Dysart and another small fire about 25km south west of Mount Larcom commenced in the last 24 hours,” he said.

"Another on the southern part of the Dawson State Forest and one just south of Springsure could be assisted with the hot dry conditions.

Fire danger Contributed

"There are numerous fires across the state.

"A very large fire just south of Carnarvon National Park and 120km north west of Injune continues to show potential to grow in these current conditions.”

Hot, dry conditions are expected to continue throughout the week, in an early Spring heatwave.

Temperatures will be seven to ten degrees above average for the coming week.

Rockhampton is expected to hit a top of 34 tomorrow, 33 Monday and 34 Tuesday.

Overnight minimums will remain in the high teens.