Smoke haze engulfs Rocky, Cap Coast as Shoalwater Bay burns

Smoke haze from Mount Jim Crow, on they way to Yeppoon, looking west as a Shoalwater Bay fire continues to burn.
Smoke haze from Mount Jim Crow, on they way to Yeppoon, looking west as a Shoalwater Bay fire continues to burn. Frazer Pearce
Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by

SMOKE is set to hang around the Rockhampton region thanks to fires still burning in Shoalwater Bay today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency services have been coming and going out of Shoalwater Bay since a fire first broke out in the area on September 13.

Over the weekend, on Saturday 23, fire and emergency services also undertook back burning practises which has contributed to the smoke throughout Rockhampton.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency service spokesperson advised the smoke and haze would linger around the region for 48 hours after back burning 5-9km of land.

Fire danger
Fire danger Contributed

Crews are no longer back burning today, but have been called to a small amount of fires in one area in Shoalwater Bay that broke out around 8am this morning.

They advise the fires are fully secure.

Crews will continue to battle and contain the small fires.

