Fire danger warning map for Monday December 2.
News

Smoke haze hangs over Rocky skies

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
1st Dec 2019 6:35 PM
IF YOU'RE a Rockhampton resident, chances are you've seen the smoke haze which is hanging over the city today.

A Queensland Fire Service spokeswoman revealed to The Morning Bulletin it is coming from a bushfire which is burning at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

While the fire situation hasn't changed since emergency services first responded at 8.46am, the spokeswoman said a wind shift was to blame for the overhanging smoke which could affect the city and surrounding areas in the coming days.

No vehicles are on the scene of the fire.

