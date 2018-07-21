Menu
Fire are burning in four areas between Rockhampton and the coast. Allan Reinikka
News

Smoke haze hangs over Rocky

21st Jul 2018 6:48 PM

6.30pm: There is a smoke haze hanging over Rockhampton on Saturday evening following a grass fire breaking out at Mt Chalmers.

That fire was reported at 5.33pm with authorities advising smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Smoke could be seen about the Berserker Ranges

Residents at Mt Chalmers were advised to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should also use caution and drive to conditions. Anyone with property is under threatis urged to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Similar advices were issued for Cawarral Rd, Cawarral at 3pm Lake Mary Rd at Cobraball at 3pm and Keppel Sands Rd at 6pm.

