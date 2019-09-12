Menu
Views of the Esk Bushfire from main street
Smoke haze warning as crews keep watch over bushfires

Greg Osborn
by
12th Sep 2019 9:34 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are this morning monitoring bushfires burning at Esk and Linville.

The fire at Esk is situated north of the Brisbane Valley Highway and near East St.

"It is burning within containment lines and is posing no threat to property at this time," a QFES spokesperson said. 

"The blaze at Linville, which is burning west of George St, is also contained.

"A smoke haze however may affect surrounding areas in Esk and Linville.

"Residents are advised to close windows and doors, and motorists should drive to conditions.

"Firefighters will continue to monitor both fires over the coming days." 

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

View a list of current bushfires here

