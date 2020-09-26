Smoke plume expected to be visible on Capricorn Coast today

Midge Point Rural Fire Service brigades set fire to scrub in a controlled burn on Wednesday August 5. generic, QFES, RFS, cool burn. Picture: Zizi Averill

Midge Point Rural Fire Service brigades set fire to scrub in a controlled burn on Wednesday August 5. generic, QFES, RFS, cool burn. Picture: Zizi Averill

GETTING in while the weather conditions are ideal, eight Rural Fire crews are keeping a close eye on a permitted cool burn they lit this morning at Kinka Beach on the Capricorn Coast.

Located near Young Ave, the vegetation fire was ignited at 9.40am.

FIRE RATING: The fire danger rating is very high in Capricornia on Saturday, dropping to high on Sunday.

QFES warns that smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.