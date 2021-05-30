Smoke reported in North Emerald from vegetation fire

Residents near North Emerald may be affected by smoke as a vegetation fire is burning in the area.

The fire is on River Road, off Campbell Street.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service advice:

– Follow health guidance and monitor live air quality information by clicking the smoke information link here.

– Avoid driving through smoke where possible and be aware of firefighters working in the area.

– Stay indoors, and close windows and doors.

– Keep respiratory medication close by.

– If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now.

Impacts:

– There is no direct fire threat to property at this time.

– Reduced air quality may cause health impacts for some people.

– Smoke may reduce visibility and affect driving conditions.

– Roads may be closed.

Further information:

– Click here for current QFES incidents and warnings.

– Click here for bushfire preparation tips.

– Follow QFES on Facebook and Twitter.

– Click here for road closure information or call 13 19 40.