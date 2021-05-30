Smoke reported in North Emerald from vegetation fire
Residents near North Emerald may be affected by smoke as a vegetation fire is burning in the area.
The fire is on River Road, off Campbell Street.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Service advice:
– Follow health guidance and monitor live air quality information by clicking the smoke information link here.
– Avoid driving through smoke where possible and be aware of firefighters working in the area.
– Stay indoors, and close windows and doors.
– Keep respiratory medication close by.
– If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now.
Impacts:
– There is no direct fire threat to property at this time.
– Reduced air quality may cause health impacts for some people.
– Smoke may reduce visibility and affect driving conditions.
– Roads may be closed.
Further information:
– Click here for current QFES incidents and warnings.
– Click here for bushfire preparation tips.
– Follow QFES on Facebook and Twitter.
– Click here for road closure information or call 13 19 40.