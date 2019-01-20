Menu
ACTION STATIONS: Coast Guard Yeppoon responded to a radio call from a 9 metre motor cruiser near Humpy Island on Sunday morning.
ACTION STATIONS: Coast Guard Yeppoon responded to a radio call from a 9 metre motor cruiser near Humpy Island on Sunday morning.
Smoke seen coming from boat outside harbour

vanessa jarrett
20th Jan 2019 2:38 PM

A BOAT was believed to have been on fire outside the Rosslyn Bay Harbour at Yeppoon this afternoon just after 2pm.

Smoke was spotted coming from the engine house of a 35-foot fibreglass motorised yacht.

Three fireys and one police officer loaded on the Yeppoon Coastguard boat with water pumps.

Upon arrival there was no flames.

Police confirmed there were two people on board the yacht who were both accounted for and not injured.

The boat made it back the harbour on it's own power.

