Smoke to impact Beecher, Yeppoon as hazard burns continue

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise that as a result of hazard reduction burns in the Beecher and Mt Stowe State Forests, a lot of smoke is blowing towards Yeppoon and Rockhampton.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Residents should keep windows and doors closed and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution if residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.