Smoke will impact the Central Queensland region today. ​
Smoke to impact Beecher, Yeppoon as hazard burns continue

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
27th Mar 2021 9:34 AM
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise that as a result of hazard reduction burns in the Beecher and Mt Stowe State Forests, a lot of smoke is blowing towards Yeppoon and Rockhampton.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Residents should keep windows and doors closed and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution if residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

