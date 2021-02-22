Smoke to impact highway, fireys battle multiple CQ bushfires

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are working to contain a bushfire that has broken out near Springsure.

QFES confirmed three crews were on scene at the blaze burning in Joe’s Plane Reserve, Orion and were receiving aerial assistance.

It comes as emergency services warn of increased fire danger across the Capricornia region due to severe heatwave conditions.

Bureau of Meteorology data shows the temperature in Rockhampton at 3.30pm was 40.4C, in Gladstone it was 36.5C, Yeppoon 31.3C and Emerald 39.1C.

While the Springusre fire was posing no threat to property, QFES warned smoke could impact the Dawson Highway throughout Monday afternoon.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

A number of other fires are burning across the region, Rural Fire Queensland reporting shows.

One crews is enroute to a fire at Darts Creek Rd, Darts Creek, four crews are on scene at a grassifre at Cawarral Rd, Tungamull and six crews are on scene at a bushfire at Stones Rd, Woodbury.

Nearby residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.