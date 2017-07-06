28°
Smoke warning as bush blaze erupts on Cap Coast

Melanie Plane
| 6th Jul 2017 10:58 AM
A bushfire has broken out at Yeppoon.
A bushfire has broken out at Yeppoon. Jonathan Reichard

UPDATE 11.30AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have issued an official smoke warning for residents and motorists in the Barmaryee area.

QFES say three crews were currently at the bush fire near Millroy Drive which broke out around 9.30am.

The fire is not posing any threat to property at this time and firefighters are conducting backburning operations to contain the blaze.

Residents in the Rockhampton and Yeppoon area may be affected by smoke.

esidents should shut windows and doors and, if suffering from a respiratory illness, keep medications close by.

Smoke may be visible along Rockhampton Yeppoon Road and Racecourse Road. Motorists are urged to be vigilant and drive to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

BREAKING 11AM: FIRE crews are battling a blaze at the Capricorn Coast and are warning smoke may effect major roadways.

Reports indicate a bush fire has broken out near the Keppel Park Race Course with approximately 6 acres of bushland on fire along Millroy Drive, Barmaryee.

One fire fighter is currently directly attacking the fire while a second is starting back burning.

The fire crews is calling for Queensland Rural Fire Brigade to help conduct back burning and extinguish the blaze.

QFES warns smoke may affect residents and motorists in the vicinity of Millroy Dv and Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

More to come.

