Smoke warning as bush blaze erupts on Cap Coast

A bushfire has broken out at Yeppoon.

UPDATE 11.30AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have issued an official smoke warning for residents and motorists in the Barmaryee area.

QFES say three crews were currently at the bush fire near Millroy Drive which broke out around 9.30am.

The fire is not posing any threat to property at this time and firefighters are conducting backburning operations to contain the blaze.

Residents in the Rockhampton and Yeppoon area may be affected by smoke. R

esidents should shut windows and doors and, if suffering from a respiratory illness, keep medications close by.

Smoke may be visible along Rockhampton Yeppoon Road and Racecourse Road. Motorists are urged to be vigilant and drive to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

