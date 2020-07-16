Smoke warning as Cap Coast hazard reduction burn planned

A PLANNED hazard reduction burn is scheduled for land at Taroomball this weekend.

The work will be done on a parcel of land at Tanby Road on Saturday and Sunday as part of Livingstone Shire Council’s overall bushfire mitigation strategy.

Council, in collaboration with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, has been assessing council controlled land for bushfire risk and associated mitigation strategies.

Local Disaster Management Group chairman, Mayor Andy Ireland, said the parcel of land at 200 Tanby Road had recently had strategic fire trails installed and was now prepared for a hazard reduction burn.

“This hazard reduction burn, weather permitting, will greatly help emergency services contain and control any fires that may occur in this natural area,” Cr Ireland said.

“The installation of fire trails will also allow for the safe passage of firefighting vehicles in action.

“It’s vital that council takes proactive measures to reduce the impact of potential future bushfires and the threat they pose to our rural and urban communities.”

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke and if so should:

Close windows and doors to avoid smoke;

If suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by;

Drive with caution through this area and to conditions;

Residents are also encouraged to prepare their own private properties for bushfire season and ensure their bushfire survival plan is up to date.

For tips on how to prepare, visit this website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au