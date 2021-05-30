Menu
Planned burns at Mount Archer this month.
Smoke warning as planned burn at Mount Archer continues

Vanessa Jarrett
30th May 2021 2:20 PM
Smoke is affecting parts of North Rockhampton as the planned burns at Mount Archer National Park continue.

Frenchville, Norman Gardens and Parkhurst are the most affected, and Elida Street on Mount Archer and Frenchville Road to First Turkey.

The planned burns began on May 24 as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services and Partnerships advised smoke may be visible in the vicinity of the summit over several days as the fire moves around within containment lines.

The aim of the planned burns was to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This helps reduce the intensity of wildfire and provide better conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Sections of First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve are temporarily closed for safety reasons.

For more information call QPWS Rockhampton office on (07) 4936 0570.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advice:

- Follow health guidance and monitor live air quality information by clicking the smoke information link here.

- Avoid driving through smoke where possible and be aware of firefighters working in the area.

- Stay indoors, and close windows and doors.

- Keep respiratory medication close by.

- If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now.

Impacts:

- There is no direct fire threat to property at this time.

- Reduced air quality may cause health impacts for some people.

- Smoke may reduce visibility and affect driving conditions.

- Roads may be closed.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

