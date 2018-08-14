Menu
Smoke from the fire is affecting Rockhampton suburbs. John McCutcheon
News

Smoke warning for Rocky suburbs

14th Aug 2018 5:39 PM

5PM: A BUSHFIRE at Mount Chalmers is blowing smoke across Rockhampton suburbs with authorities warning residents to keep doors and windows shut.

The fire broke out about 2pm near New Zealand Gully Road at Mt Chalmers and at 5pm multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were on scene conducting backburning operations to contain the blaze.

The fire was posing no threat to property but the smoke was blowing in in a south-westerly direction and may affect Mount Chalmers, Frenchville, Norman Gardens, Rockhampton, Nankin, Nerimbera and surrounding areas.

QRFS advises that residents should close windows and doors. Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

Smoke can decrease visibility, so motorists should drive with caution and to conditions if travelling in the area. People should call Triple Zero (000) immediately if they believe their property is under threat.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

