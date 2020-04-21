Smoke warning issued for planned burns on Capricorn Coast

HAZARD: Smoke will be seen over Byfield Forest. Picture: Contributed

IF YOU have noticed smoke to the north of Yeppoon on the Capricorn Coast this week, there is no reason to be alarmed as planned burns are taking place while the weather permits.

Smoke may be a hazard for drivers and residents in the Five Rocks, Stockyard Point and Lemon Tree areas this week as the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships (QPWS & P) conducts planned burning.

Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said the burning would be within Byfield Conservation Park and Byfield National Park as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

“As a result, smoke may be present in the Five Rocks, Stockyard Point and Lemon Tree areas in coming days,” Ms Lauga said.

“The aim of this burning is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.”

Ms Lauga said the planned burn will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

She said smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists in smoke-affected areas drive safely to the conditions.

Close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness, she said.

For inquiries call the QPWS on 4936 0570.