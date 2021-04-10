Menu
Planned aerial burning will be conducted within Mount Archer National Park and State Forest and Flat Top Range Resources on Saturday. Picture: Zizi Averill
Smoke warning: Planned burn to take place this weekend

Aden Stokes
10th Apr 2021 9:00 AM
Rockhampton residents are being warned to close their windows and doors with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships conducting planned aerial burning within Mount Archer National Park and State Forest and Flat Top Range Resources on Saturday.

Smoke may be seen in the Mount Archer, Rockhampton and Flat Top Range areas and may be visible in these areas over several days as fire moves around within containment lines.

The planned burn is part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

The aim of the burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels on ridgetops and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

The Zamia walking track within Mount Archer National Park will be temporarily closed during the burn.

Motorists in smoke affected areas are urged to drive safely to the conditions.

Visitors and nearby residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.

For more information, call the Rockhampton QPWS office on 49360570.

