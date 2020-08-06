Menu
Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships will be conducting planned burning within Mount Archer State Forest. Picture: Richard Dobson
Environment

SMOKE WARNING: Planned burning to take place today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
6th Aug 2020 9:30 AM
ROCKHAMPTON residents are being warned to close their windows and doors with planned burns being conducted from today in a nearby State forest.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships will be conducting planned burning within Mount Archer State Forest as part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests.

Smoke may be seen in the Mount Archer, Rockhampton and New Zealand Gully areas.

According to QPWS, the aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas to help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Motorists in smoke affected areas are urged to drive safely to the conditions as smoke can decrease visibility on the roads.

Visitors and nearby residents are encouraged to close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.

For more information, call the Rockhampton QPWS office on 4936 0570.

