Smoke warning: Planned burns at CQ national park

Planned ground and aerial burning will recommence within Mount Archer National Park and State Forest and Flat Top Range Resources Reserve on Tuesday. Picture: Zizi Averill

Planned ground and aerial burning will recommence within Mount Archer National Park and State Forest and Flat Top Range Resources Reserve on Tuesday. Picture: Zizi Averill

Planned ground and aerial burning within Mount Archer National Park and State Forest and Flat Top Range Resources Reserve will recommence on Tuesday, weather permitting.

Smoke may be seen in the Mount Archer, Rockhampton, and Flat Top Range areas for several days as fire moves around within containment lines.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships will be conducting the burns as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

The aim of the burning is to reduce the volume of forest fuels on ridge tops and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas to help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

The Zamia walking track within Mount Archer National Park will be temporarily closed during burning operations.

Motorists in smoke affected areas are urged to drive safely to the conditions.

Visitors and nearby residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.

For more information, call the Rockhampton QPWS office on 49360570.