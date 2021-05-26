Smoke warning upgraded for hazard reduction burns

A warning issued by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services for smoke that is affecting Rockhampton has been upgraded to advice level on Wednesday morning.

The smoke is from a hazard reduction burn in Mount Archer.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships were carrying out planned burns in the national park on Monday, which were expected to continue all week.

A QFES spokeswoman said crews would be on scene at Pilbeam Drive on Wednesday morning monitoring the burns.

Motorists are to avoid driving through smoke where possible and be aware of firefighters working in the area.

Visitors and nearby residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.