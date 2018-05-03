Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jared Andrew Kyto Thomson said he was dropping friends home when he was intercepted for a saliva test on Ranger St, Gracemere, on March 7 at 7.30pm.
Jared Andrew Kyto Thomson said he was dropping friends home when he was intercepted for a saliva test on Ranger St, Gracemere, on March 7 at 7.30pm. Facebook
Crime

Smoked marijuana at 18th days before busted drug driving

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
3rd May 2018 12:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON car detailer has lost his drivers licence for four months after he drug drove.

Jared Andrew Kyto Thomson said he was dropping friends home when he was intercepted for a saliva test on Ranger St, Gracemere, on March 7 at 7.30pm.

After pleading guilty to the offence in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, Thomson said he'd smoked marijuana at an 18th days before.

It was the second time he'd been busted for drug driving and had got his license back eight months prior.

He was fined $600 for this offence and disqualified for four months.

drug driving ranger st tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ architect's journey from the outback to Venice

    CQ architect's journey from the outback to Venice

    News Award-winning restoration of century old outback pub The Globe Hotel will be the only Queensland project to be highlighted at the international exhibition

    • 3rd May 2018 4:16 AM
    No Meat May exclusion zone in place for Rocky

    No Meat May exclusion zone in place for Rocky

    News Forget the celery, give Central Queenslanders a steak sanger instead

    GALLERY: Rare beach front gem set to go under hammer

    premium_icon GALLERY: Rare beach front gem set to go under hammer

    Property STROLL to the beach from your front yard in this unique property

    Mum stole $41k from boss and gambled it all away

    premium_icon Mum stole $41k from boss and gambled it all away

    Crime She used the money to escape realities,” defence lawyer

    Local Partners