Smoked marijuana at 18th days before busted drug driving

Jared Andrew Kyto Thomson said he was dropping friends home when he was intercepted for a saliva test on Ranger St, Gracemere, on March 7 at 7.30pm.

A ROCKHAMPTON car detailer has lost his drivers licence for four months after he drug drove.

After pleading guilty to the offence in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, Thomson said he'd smoked marijuana at an 18th days before.

It was the second time he'd been busted for drug driving and had got his license back eight months prior.

He was fined $600 for this offence and disqualified for four months.