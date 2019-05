FIREFIGHTERS have responded to a fire alarm triggered at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre this afternoon.

FIREFIGHTERS have responded to a fire alarm triggered at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre this afternoon. Aden Stokes

FIREFIGHTERS have responded to a fire alarm triggered at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre this afternoon.

Reports indicate the alarm the triggered the response was above the stage.

It is believed it was set off by the smoke machine.

The theatre was evacuated before Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews arrived.

More to come