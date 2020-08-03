Smokey surprise for police attending disturbance

POLICE were at a block of units responding to a disturbance when they walked past a unit and watched its occupant sitting at a table with a bong.

Norman John Anderson, 57, pleaded guilty on July 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police were called to units at Armstrong St, Berserker, for a disturbance on May 9.

He said about 7.20pm, police walked past Anderson’s unit, and saw him sitting at a table with a bong which had smoke coming from it.

Sgt Janes said police searched the unit and found 2.55g of marijuana and a bong homemade from a Coke bottle.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said Anderson smoked marijuana irregularly and usually when someone visited and brought it.

Anderson was sentenced to nine months probation with a condition of attending drug rehabilitation as directed. A conviction was recorded.