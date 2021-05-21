Smoking ceremony to be held for community project

The Darumbal people will conduct a smoking ceremony for Yarning Circle project at the Community Centre in Yeppoon on Monday. Picture: Jay Cronan

Livingstone Shire Council’s Community Centre has received a $10,000 grant to construct a Yarning Circle.

The grant was secured through the State Government’s Thriving Queensland Communities Grants program.

Councillor Pat Eastwood said the Darumbal people and Elders, who were supportive of the project and had been involved in the planning, would conduct a smoking ceremony at the Community Centre in Yeppoon on Monday at 9am.

Cr Eastwood said the project enhanced the council and the Community Centre’s commitment to reconciliation and provided a platform for inclusion of the Traditional Owners of the region.

He said the Yarning Circle would help build relationships and inclusion by supporting individuals and community families.

“Yarning Circles traditionally provide all participants with an opportunity to speak in a safe, non-judgmental place, to share their strengths in an inclusive and collaborative learning environment,” he said.

“The Yarning Circle will increase the opportunity for the community to share its richness in resources and encourages positive collaborative relationships.”

He said Yarning Circle chairs with aboriginal artwork had been manufactured by the internees of the Capricornia Correctional Centre Workshop.

“They have really engaged with the project, got a lot out of it and are very proud of their contribution to the community project,” he said.

An official opening is expected to take place when works wrap up mid-year.