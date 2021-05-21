Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Darumbal people will conduct a smoking ceremony for Yarning Circle project at the Community Centre in Yeppoon on Monday. Picture: Jay Cronan
The Darumbal people will conduct a smoking ceremony for Yarning Circle project at the Community Centre in Yeppoon on Monday. Picture: Jay Cronan
Community

Smoking ceremony to be held for community project

Aden Stokes
21st May 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Livingstone Shire Council’s Community Centre has received a $10,000 grant to construct a Yarning Circle.

The grant was secured through the State Government’s Thriving Queensland Communities Grants program.

Councillor Pat Eastwood said the Darumbal people and Elders, who were supportive of the project and had been involved in the planning, would conduct a smoking ceremony at the Community Centre in Yeppoon on Monday at 9am.

Cr Eastwood said the project enhanced the council and the Community Centre’s commitment to reconciliation and provided a platform for inclusion of the Traditional Owners of the region.

He said the Yarning Circle would help build relationships and inclusion by supporting individuals and community families.

READ: How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“Yarning Circles traditionally provide all participants with an opportunity to speak in a safe, non-judgmental place, to share their strengths in an inclusive and collaborative learning environment,” he said.

“The Yarning Circle will increase the opportunity for the community to share its richness in resources and encourages positive collaborative relationships.”

He said Yarning Circle chairs with aboriginal artwork had been manufactured by the internees of the Capricornia Correctional Centre Workshop.

“They have really engaged with the project, got a lot out of it and are very proud of their contribution to the community project,” he said.

An official opening is expected to take place when works wrap up mid-year.

community centre livingstone shire council smoking ceremony tmbcommunity yarning circle
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Watch: Police hunt pair over string of alleged crimes

        Premium Content Watch: Police hunt pair over string of alleged crimes

        Crime ‘If you have information, if you are harbouring these people, you could be committing an offence, contact us immediately so we can bring these people to justice.’

        Freestyle Kings in CQ: ‘The riding level is world-class’

        Premium Content Freestyle Kings in CQ: ‘The riding level is world-class’

        Motor Sports World champion Pat Bowden to star in two-hour high-flying, heart-stopping...

        • 21st May 2021 1:00 PM
        Yarding up by 800+ head at CQ cattle sale

        Premium Content Yarding up by 800+ head at CQ cattle sale

        Rural Feeder lines were firm and light steers were in high demand as they reached...

        Road resurfacing works to impact traffic in coastal town

        Premium Content Road resurfacing works to impact traffic in coastal town

        Motoring Lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place.