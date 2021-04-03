Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ROCKYNats 2021 SAT: Burnouts
ROCKYNats 2021 SAT: Burnouts
News

SMOKING HOT Photos and Videos: RockyNATS 2021 Burn Out comp

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
3rd Apr 2021 3:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

There were tyres and mudguards flying every which way as the burnout competition continued on Saturday at RockyNATS 2021.

Here are some spectacular photos and heaps of video of the action.

Photos
View Gallery

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROCKYNATS DAY TWO: Crowds turn out at the showgrounds

        Premium Content ROCKYNATS DAY TWO: Crowds turn out at the showgrounds

        News The dark clouds didn’t keep everyone away from coming to check out Queensland’s biggest car festival

        DAY ONE: Photos from the showgrounds precinct for Rockynats

        Premium Content DAY ONE: Photos from the showgrounds precinct for Rockynats

        News Thousands have turned out for the inaugural event with some tickets now sold out...

        Childhood toy inspired Rockynats entrant’s love of cars

        Premium Content Childhood toy inspired Rockynats entrant’s love of cars

        News Pickup turning heads at Rockynats: ‘It took me about eight years all up. It’s...

        Plenty of buzz around ‘Bumblebee’ at Rockynats

        Premium Content Plenty of buzz around ‘Bumblebee’ at Rockynats

        News Owner Arthur Kajewski: ‘People seem to love it. Everyone wants to get photos of...