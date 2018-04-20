Pregnant smoking women of CQ behind national average

MATERNAL smoking rates are falling across Central Queensland new data has shown but "improvement is needed".

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare released the latest data this week with a 0.9 per cent decrease for Rockhampton, 0.6 percent decrease in the Central Highlands and Gladstone-Biloela a 1.5 per cent decrease. As a whole, Australia has decreased by 0.7 per cent.

Board chair for Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast Primary Health Network Dr Peter Dobson said there was no safe level of smoking, whether during pregnancy or at any other stage of life.

"The overwhelming number of mothers in our region are doing the best thing by their children and are choosing not to smoke during pregnancy, however, we are still behind the national average," he said.

Across the whole PHN region, almost 84 per cent of women are choosing not to smoke during pregnancy compared to the national average of 89 per cent of women across Australia.

The data released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare showed that the percentage of women who chose not to smoke during pregnancy had risen by almost 1% between 2012-14 and 2013-15.

Dr Dobson said it was great to see less mother smokers and the Gladstone-Biloela data was most impressive.

"You are looking at over four in five mothers not smoking during pregnancy and we expect that trend to continue to improve," he said.

"The Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service is rolling out a fantastic campaign to support people in their decision to quit smoking."

"The 10,000 Lives Campaign is providing people in the community with the wrap around support they need to successfully give up smoking.

By choosing not to smoke, you have a significantly lower risk of developing a number of chronic diseases including diabetes or heart failure and if you're an expectant mother you can protect your child from serious effects both before and after birth.

"Smoking during pregnancy has a direct impact on your child," Dr Dobson said.

"Your choice can either protect or place your child at significantly greater risk of being born premature or below a healthy weight.

"The evidence shows that infants who are raised in a smoke free environment are significantly less likely to develop asthma, childhood cancers or die due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or cot death.

"The simple process of asking for help can provide you with access to free tailored support and the tools you need to quit."

Access free smoking support either through your local GP or 13 QUIT