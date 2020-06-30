Menu
Rockhampton Regional Council says Aremby Road upgrades (marked) are now complete.
Community

SMOOTH: A rural link’s $250k upgrade complete

Jack Evans
30th Jun 2020 12:34 PM
A $250,000 improvement to Aremby Road in Bouldercombe is complete, with 750m of bitumen seal making a “smoother drive” following community consultation.

Rockhampton Regional Council says Aremby Road upgrades are now complete.
Rockhampton Regional Council’s Infrastructure spokesman Councillor Tony Williams said the RRC was committed to upkeep and improving rural roads.

“We have over 1330km of rural roads in our region, and our teams work hard all year round to keep them in good condition,” Cr Williams said.

Rockhampton Region Councillor, Tony Williams.
“The Aremby Road work is a great example of this, with 750m of bitumen seal meaning residents can have a smoother drive.

“Just last week we added even more roads to our rural road maintenance program, passing a Council motion that we would now maintain longer sections of Flaherty Road in Stanwell, Hughes Road in Alton Downs, and Smalls Road in Mount Morgan.”

Divisional Councillor Ellen Smith welcomed the improvements to Aremby Road.

“This is in addition to other recent improvements in the area, especially on Nugett Ave and Oleander Ave.

“Improvements to these roads were first raised at Community Conversation meetings in Bouldercombe, so I am really pleased that we were able to listen to local residents and get this work done.”

RRC asked if there is a rural road in your area that you’d like Council to work on, let them know via facebook, email, or give us a call on 1300 22 55 77.

