Smooth sailing for Rosslyn bay after upgrades completed

The highest tide for the season was experienced on Wednesday February 20 at about 9:40am. The predicted tide was 5.16 metres. With the influence of Tropical Cyclone Oma the highest astronomical tide for Rosslyn Bay Harbour as marked on the boat ramp was exceeded. Boats launching at the time did not need to back down the boat ramp too far. Water also inundated Merv Anderson Park at Ross Creek.

WORKS are complete on Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour's floating walkways with both boat ramps open for public use.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the hard-working Jetty Specialist have finished installing the $500,000 walkways.

"The second floating walkway next to the eastern boat ramp in the harbour has been delivered just in time for the busy Father's Day weekend,” Mrs Lauga said.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga believes the Federal Government are planning to take recreational land during the Stage Bay/Shoalwater upgrades Trish Bowman

The upgrades became a matter of contention among local anglers in mid-July amid concerns of increased congestion for boat uses and, lack of access to pontoons for loading.

Mrs Lauga said the upgrades would improve access around the boat ramps, taking advantage of the dredge while it was completing other work within the harbour.

"Dredging was done around the toe of both boat ramps as well as where the new walkways have been positioned,” she said.

"This much-needed upgrade to the floating walkways is great news for the local community.”

The works were funded by the State Government's Marine Infrastructure Investment Program.