Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brittany Zamora. Picture: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
Brittany Zamora. Picture: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
Crime

SMS snoop reveals teacher’s student tryst

by Staff writer
25th Mar 2018 6:30 PM

BRITTANY Zamora, 27, is in custody.

She was a teacher at Las Brisas Academy Elementary School in Goodyear, Arizona.

But her career has been brought undone by snoopy parents.

They had installed a monitoring app on their 13-year-old son's phone.

"As a result of the app, which alerted the parents to some key words, they then checked the cell phone and discovered these text messages," said Lisa Kutis, a spokeswoman for the Goodyear Police Department..

"The text messages found are sexual in nature [and] allege an ongoing relationship between the two."

The details were explicit. They indicate the pair had been engaging in sex acts both at school and outside.

RELATED: Inside the minds of teachers who have sex with their students

The parents first went to the school's principal. Then the allegation was passed on to police - along with a series of screen captures of key SMS exchanges.

"The safety of our students is our #1 priority," Liberty School District interim district superintendent Richard Rundhaug said in a statement posted on the school's website. "Transparency is equally important. We are fully co-operating with the Goodyear Police Department and will comment further at the appropriate time."

Zamora, who was certified as a teacher in 2016, has been taken into custody.

Police have not yet ruled out Zamora may have also seduced other students, saying they are conducting further interviews.

"That's part of our overall investigation," Kutis said. "We're not ruling that out."

affair child abuse editors picks paedophile rape sms sms snoop teacher tryst
FOUND: Police find dumped rifle linked to CQ fatal crash

FOUND: Police find dumped rifle linked to CQ fatal crash

News Investigations uncover whereabouts of missing firearms after break and enter in Fairybower

'We're getting flogged': 500 CQ protesters against law

'We're getting flogged': 500 CQ protesters against law

News Landholders unite against controversial land clearing proposal

Big surf and wind set to hit the Capricorn Coast

Big surf and wind set to hit the Capricorn Coast

Weather WEATHER FORECAST: Surfers will be happy... boaties not so much.

$2500 book bounty for CQ school

$2500 book bounty for CQ school

News Resident's big win pays off for students

  • 27th Mar 2018 5:02 PM

Local Partners