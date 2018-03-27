SMS snoop reveals teacher’s student tryst

BRITTANY Zamora, 27, is in custody.

She was a teacher at Las Brisas Academy Elementary School in Goodyear, Arizona.

But her career has been brought undone by snoopy parents.

They had installed a monitoring app on their 13-year-old son's phone.

"As a result of the app, which alerted the parents to some key words, they then checked the cell phone and discovered these text messages," said Lisa Kutis, a spokeswoman for the Goodyear Police Department..

"The text messages found are sexual in nature [and] allege an ongoing relationship between the two."

The details were explicit. They indicate the pair had been engaging in sex acts both at school and outside.

The parents first went to the school's principal. Then the allegation was passed on to police - along with a series of screen captures of key SMS exchanges.

"The safety of our students is our #1 priority," Liberty School District interim district superintendent Richard Rundhaug said in a statement posted on the school's website. "Transparency is equally important. We are fully co-operating with the Goodyear Police Department and will comment further at the appropriate time."

Zamora, who was certified as a teacher in 2016, has been taken into custody.

Police have not yet ruled out Zamora may have also seduced other students, saying they are conducting further interviews.

"That's part of our overall investigation," Kutis said. "We're not ruling that out."