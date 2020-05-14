Menu
Dark Phone Mobile Man Texting Guy People
SMS words of ‘considerable hatred and threats of harm’

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
13th May 2020 3:55 PM
A MAGISTRATE has described contents of a text message sent by a man to his former partner as having “considerable hatred and threats of harm”.

The 44 year old pleaded guilty to one count of breaching a domestic violence order in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard he sent the message to the woman at 12.33am on New Year’s Day.

The domestic violence order contained a ‘no contact’ condition.

The man had a two-page criminal record with no relevant priors.

He was ordered to pay a $650 fine and a conviction was recorded.

