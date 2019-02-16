Snag yourself a land block on the Capricorn Coast

AUCTION DAY: This image shows three Emu Park lots which are up for auction. INSET: Kevin Doolan from The Professionals in Emu Park.

AUCTION DAY: This image shows three Emu Park lots which are up for auction. INSET: Kevin Doolan from The Professionals in Emu Park. Contributed

YOU could become the owner of one in three vacant land blocks which are up for grabs for a song on the Capricorn Coast.

Three Emu Park lots side by side will be auctioned today from 11am.

Lots 31, 32 and 33 on 5-9 Nelson St covers a land mass of 809m2.

The land, which lies on a hill had been reserved by the Queensland Government's Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy.

Real estate agent, Kevin Doolan from The Professionals in Emu Park said the starting price range for each land block was between $85,000 to $90,000.

He told The Morning Bulletin the land was surveyed in the late 1800s and had arguably been owned by the State Government for about 100 years.

"The land has only ever been owned by the government,” he said.

However, Mr Doolan could not provide what use the government had for the land.

As an indicator of the current buying market, Mr Doolan said two land blocks had been sold in the past few months within the Emu Park area.

One sold for about $140,000 the other for about $100,000.

A great chance to build a home, these land blocks are ideally located close to the town's beaches (only 1.7km from the coastal town's CBD).

The lots will first be offered as one line at auction; and if not sold, lots 32 and 33 will be offered as a pair which will leave lot 31 separate.

Otherwise, the lots will be offered individually.

For information, contact Kevin Doolan on 0408 192 883.