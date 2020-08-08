Snag yourself some top steak for a limited time only

CUSTOMERS ordering a steak at Rockhampton’s iconic Criterion Hotel can expect a high-quality piece of meat, as the hotel is one of eight exclusive locations serving award-winning beef.

The meat was entered into the JBS RNA Paddock to Palate competition, which saw cattle fed on grain for 100 or 70 days and judged on weight gain, carcass performance and meat quality.

The beef has been packaged up by JBS meatworks as the Royal 100 brand.

JBS Meatworks Rockhampton plant manager Jamie Truscott said as the Ekka wasn’t on this year, JBS saw the opportunity to send the meat to regional areas for restaurant consumption.

“Why not get everyone out in the rural communities out there to enjoy what would have been enjoyed at the show,” he said.

He said it was some of the state’s best beef, as it was juicy, had a great flavour and was not too highly marbled.

“It’s a great program to showcase everyone in the industry,” Mr Truscott said.

The Royal 100 beef on the grill at The Criterion Hotel Rockhampton.

Criterion Hotel head chef Brett Fairbairn said the Royal 100 Beef was a fantastic opportunity for locals to support locals and try some export quality beef.

He said it would be the best beef in Central Queensland at the moment.

“It’s great, 100 day grain fed beef, MSA graded, aged quite well, great marbling so it cooks up really nice, and tender,” he said.

“I’m really excited to be using it.”

The Cri will be launching the beef this weekend with a new and improved menu.

Those dining will be able to choose from 500gm t-bone, 350g sirloin, 400g rib fillet, 250g rump and 500g rump.

“Our steak menu has been beefed up a lot,” Mr Fairbairn said.

“We have about seven different options for steaks at the moment on the menu so people are spoiled for choice.”

There is only a limited supply of the Royal 100 Beef so customers are being urged to dine in soon.

Theodore’s Gyranda Pastoral Company also won an awards in the beef competition, including first for highest individual weight gain and best weight gain for pen of 100 day six grain-fed steers and third for best weight gain for pen of 70 day six grain-fed steers.

The exclusive offering will be available for a limited time at eight hotels across the Central Queensland region. region, including:

– Coal ‘n’ Cattle, Moura

– Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton

– Gracemere Hotel

– Blackwater Hotel

– Maraboon Hotel, Emerald

– Jolly Collier, Dysart

– Blacks Beach Tavern and Bar

– Hotel Mackay