Snake attack: Teenage girl in Rocky Hospital

UPDATE 1.15PM: A TEENAGE girl is in the Rockhampton Hospital after a snake attack on a property outside Rockhampton.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called for help from the Bouldercombe address off the Burnett Highway about 11.05am.

Paramedics reported she was bitten on the foot, but transported to hospital in a stable condition.

A QAS spokeswoman was unable to confirm what type of snake had bitten her.

The Rockhampton Hospital has been contacted for a patient update, but this information could take several hours as tests are conducted.

More information to come.

