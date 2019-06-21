Menu
Snake bite and single vehicle rollover keep paramedics busy

21st Jun 2019 6:34 PM
A CHILD was bitten by a snake this afternoon.

An ambulance was called to a private residence at Stanwell just after 5pm.

It was reported to be a boy, believed to be five years old, who was bitten by a snake on the hand.

In other emergency services report, a single vehicle rollover was reported in Emerald.

Paramedics attended the incident just before 3pm at Joseph Dr.

Three occupants were treated.

One teenage female sustained head injuries, one teenage male had knee injuries and one teenage male had neck and hand injuries.

