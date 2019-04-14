Snake bite on child at Cap Coast

1.20PM: A NINE-YEAR-OLD child is being treated for a suspected snake bite on the Capricorn Coast.

The incident happened about 1.10pm on a property at Keppel Sands Rd at Tungamull.

People at the scene are applying bandages to the wound area.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to a 000 call.

Meanwhile a 13-year-old girl is being treated for an allergic reaction at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

That incident as reported about 1.10pm. It's not known what caused the reaction.