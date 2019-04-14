Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics. David Nielsen
Breaking

Snake bite on child at Cap Coast

7th Apr 2019 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

1.20PM: A NINE-YEAR-OLD child is being treated for a suspected snake bite on the Capricorn Coast.

The incident happened about 1.10pm on a property at Keppel Sands Rd at Tungamull.

People at the scene are applying bandages to the wound area.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to a 000 call.

Meanwhile a 13-year-old girl is being treated for an allergic reaction at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

That incident as reported about 1.10pm. It's not known what caused the reaction.

cq accidents rockhampton accident snake bite
