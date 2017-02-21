Snake bite victim being taken to Rocky Hospital

12.30PM: A 26-year-old man is being taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after being bitten by a snake this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man was bitten on the leg.

11.55AM: Emergency services crews are responding to reports of a man bitten by a brown snake at The Caves.

It's understood the 26-year-old man was bitten at The Caves Quarry this morning.

It comes a week after a man in his 50s drove himself to a Dawson Hwy work site first aid station after being bitten on the lower leg.