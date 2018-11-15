Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Snake bite advice
News

Snake bite victim: 'Everything was done properly for him'

Tara Miko
by
14th Nov 2018 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN bitten by a snake at Drayton was given critical first aid by bystanders before paramedics arrived.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Steve Johns said the man, 31, was bitten by an unknown snake between his ankle and lower calf about 7.25am on Drayton Connection Rd.

"Everything was done properly for him - he received the right first aid and we were able to get an ambulance here to continue with that treatment," he said.

Residents are reminded to be vigilant for snakes and understand correct first aid procedures of applying a compression bandage, immobilising the limb, keeping the patient calm, and calling 000.

He said people should avoid snakes if possible, and wear closed in shoes while outdoors.

The man was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.
 

drayton queensland ambulance service snake bite toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Rocky woman returns from touch Origin victorious

    premium_icon Rocky woman returns from touch Origin victorious

    Sport TAMIKA Upton returns from touch State of Origin a winner

    • 15th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Punjabi Indian restaurant owner's grocery saga with Coles

    premium_icon Punjabi Indian restaurant owner's grocery saga with Coles

    Crime He told police he didn't think it was wrong to take groceries

    • 15th Nov 2018 4:00 AM
    Hostel manager stole rent money and lost it all on pokies

    premium_icon Hostel manager stole rent money and lost it all on pokies

    Crime She stole two lots of cash - the second to win back the first

    Community mourns tragic passing of Rocky teen Bailey Jensen

    premium_icon Community mourns tragic passing of Rocky teen Bailey Jensen

    Health He bravely battled brain cancer instead of going to high school.

    Local Partners