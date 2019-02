A man in his 30s was taken to hospital after a suspected snake bite this afternoon.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital after a suspected snake bite this afternoon. Contributed

A MAN suffering a recent snake bite has presented himself at the Emu Park Medical Centre seeking medical assistance.

Queensland Ambulance received an emergency call at 3.40pm summoning them to the medical practice to transport a 30-year-old male to hospital.

At this stage, the type of snake who bit the man, or his health condition are unknown.

QAS advised they would be transporting him to Yeppoon Hospital for further treatment.