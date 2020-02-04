Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said a man, in his 50s, was taken to Redland Hospital after being bitten on the finger.
A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said a man, in his 50s, was taken to Redland Hospital after being bitten on the finger.
Health

Snake bites man on finger in midnight attack

by Kara Sonter
4th Feb 2020 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after a midnight snake bite in a Redlands residential estate.

A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said a man, in his 50s, was taken to Redland Hospital after being bitten on the finger.

Paramedics were called about 12.50am to a home on Veitch Close, at the centre of a residential estate.

The circumstances behind how the man came to be bitten have not yet been revealed.

A Metro South Health spokeswoman confirmed the man has since been released from hospital.

The incident follows reports of another snake bite in the suburb in October as well as several other incidents across the Redlands in recent months.

A woman was flown from Russell Island after being bitten by a snake in December, and a man in his 40s was bitten on the island in July.

A four-year-old boy was also bitten at Alexandra Hills in November.

queensland ambulance snake bite wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Shock luxury car gets axed

      Shock luxury car gets axed
      • 4th Feb 2020 2:20 PM

      Top Stories

        Paramedics race to prison

        premium_icon Paramedics race to prison

        News Emergency services are responding to yet another incident at the Rockhampton’s troubled prison.

        FROM ZILZIE TO PARIS: Artist's debut on iconic catwalk

        premium_icon FROM ZILZIE TO PARIS: Artist's debut on iconic catwalk

        News Shelee Carruthers paintings debut in Paris Fashion Week.

        Shark nets to make shock return to Queensland waters

        premium_icon Shark nets to make shock return to Queensland waters

        Environment Shark nets and drumlines will be redeployed in Queensland waters

        Five arrested, stolen cars found in dramatic CBD bust

        premium_icon Five arrested, stolen cars found in dramatic CBD bust

        Crime Police have found at least three stolen vehicles