Snake catcher caught sitting on victim on police body camera

Kerri-Anne Mesner
A ROCKHAMPTON snake catcher swore at police officers because he thought he was being unlawfully arrested.

Richard John Hoare, a single parent with full custody of his daughter, appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today for a bail application.

His defence lawyer Rowan King presented his client's version of events that led him to be taken into custody by police on Friday with four fresh charges including public nuisance and breaching a bail condition.

He said the victim was the one that breached a bail condition placed on Hoare of no contact after driving from her residence in Mackay to Rockhampton and approached Hoare at his Western St, West Rockhampton home, uninvited.

Mr King said his client claims he informed the victim of the breach and asked them to leave, however the victim then smashed the windscreen of Hoare's vehicle with a rock and she hit him in the process.

He said Hoare detained the victim until the police arrived.

The court heard police body warn camera footage, along with a statement from Hoare's neighbour, was part of the prosecution's case and the footage showed Hoare sitting on top of the victim when they arrived at the scene.

The court also heard that Hoare had six separate bails for other charges he has yet to be sentenced for.

Magistrate Jeff Clark denied Hoare bail and a long plea date was set for November 3.

Topics:  breach of bail public nuisance rockhampton magistrates court snake catcher

