Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A snake catcher who removed a 1.5m python from a backyard barbecue has urged people to clean up cooking — or expect a nasty sssurprise.
A snake catcher who removed a 1.5m python from a backyard barbecue has urged people to clean up cooking — or expect a nasty sssurprise.
Offbeat

Snake sausage anyone? Python spotted in odd hidey hole

by Brendan O’Malley
7th Jul 2020 2:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

When a homeowner north of Brisbane went to fire up his barbie on the weekend, he almost ended up with grilled python for lunch.

The man lit the gas vents on an outdoor barbecue at his Griffin home when he noticed a sudden movement and spotted a snake.

On closer inspection, it turned out to be a 1.5m carpet snake.

Steven Brown, from Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation, was called in by the terrified cook to rescue the singed reptile.

"It had got pretty hot - there were singe marks but it was luckily only superficial,'' Mr Brown said.

The snake removed curled up in the BBQ. Picture: BRISBANE NORTH SNAKE CATCHERS AND RELOCATION
The snake removed curled up in the BBQ. Picture: BRISBANE NORTH SNAKE CATCHERS AND RELOCATION

 

The snake removed from the Griffin BBQ. Picture: BRISBANE NORTH SNAKE CATCHERS AND RELOCATION
The snake removed from the Griffin BBQ. Picture: BRISBANE NORTH SNAKE CATCHERS AND RELOCATION

"I took it to the vet and they said it was right to be released.''

Mr Brown urged backyard chefs to always thoroughly clean their barbecues after use as any leftover meat or food scraps attracted mice and rats.

"Snakes smell the mice and rats and then crawl in, waiting for a meal,'' he said.

"This sort of thing is very common. I would have been called out to about a dozen last year and sometimes you can get several calls a week.''

Originally published as Snake catcher finds 1.5m python in backyard BBQ

snakes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iconic CQ pub’s spectacular new offering

        premium_icon Iconic CQ pub’s spectacular new offering

        Business New addition results in popular venue being inundated since its launch.

        • 7th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
        Mine responds to claims of increased dust in CQ town

        premium_icon Mine responds to claims of increased dust in CQ town

        News The mine claims it has fully complied with strict restrictions since operations...

        • 7th Jul 2020 2:30 PM
        Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

        Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

        Information The Morning Bulletin format has changed, but our news is still the same

        GALLERY: CQ captured through the eyes of our readers

        premium_icon GALLERY: CQ captured through the eyes of our readers

        News See the stunning pictures of our regions, sent in by our readers this month.

        • 7th Jul 2020 3:00 PM