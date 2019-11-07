Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stuart McKenzie says he caught the
Stuart McKenzie says he caught the "biggest ever" eastern brown snake on a Sunshine Coast home on Thursday. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Environment

Snake catcher's 'biggest ever' brown snake find

Ashley Carter
7th Nov 2019 8:01 AM | Updated: 8:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast snake catcher says he's caught the "biggest ever" eastern brown snake at a hinterland property.

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shared an incredible image of the monster snake yesterday after he was called to relocate it yesterday afternoon.

Mr McKenzie's new manager, Donnie, caught and relocated the snake, which was predicted to be "well over 2m and nearly as thick as a coke can".

"It was heavy to hold as well! So thick and so healthy," Mr McKenzie wrote.

"Wow! What a snake and what a day!"

Stuart McKenzie says he caught the
Stuart McKenzie says he caught the "biggest ever" eastern brown snake on a Sunshine Coast home on Thursday. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

Impressed locals commended the snake catcher on his "whopper" catch.

"Yikes! We've seen some sizeable browns on our farm but that one makes them look like babies," one woman commented on the post.

"Holy sheesh that's a whopper," another said.

"That is a beast," another said.

"Snake of the decade," another said.

The post on Facebook has attracted more than 4000 reactions and has been shared more than 2000 times.

brown snake editors picks snake stuart mckenzie sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pigs, deer and now rabbits cause trouble

        premium_icon Pigs, deer and now rabbits cause trouble

        News Council’s pest management team has a full-time just trying to control the feral animals in the region at the moment.

        Rocky’s loss is Townsville’s gain when it comes to techno fans

        premium_icon Rocky’s loss is Townsville’s gain when it comes to techno...

        News More than a hundred Rockhampton dub fans make the trip to Mackay every month to...

        7000 teachers start work bans after wage talks fail

        premium_icon 7000 teachers start work bans after wage talks fail

        News Work bans start at Catholic schools as part of industrial action

        Fairy Bower residents’ Cap Highway outrage

        premium_icon Fairy Bower residents’ Cap Highway outrage

        News Caught between an highway and bypass, the Browns just want their concerns addresed.