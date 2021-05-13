A snake catcher is warning pet owners not to leave their pets outside after a huge python devoured a family’s cat.

Miss Hiss Reptiles owner Hayley-Anne Hill took to Facebook, writing it can be "quite distressing" when a snake eats a beloved pet.

A snake catcher was called out to Speewah northwest of Cairns after a python consumed a pet cat. Picture: Miss Hiss Reptiles

"Being called out to remove snakes that have just taken your fur baby on as a feed can be quite distressing for all involved," she wrote on her Facebook page.

"My personal opinion is kitty cats are not a pet to own when living on the rainforest, as they can be so destructive to our wildlife but can also be seen as a prey item themselves, like this poor kitty was."

The snake catcher called to remove this python says people should not be letting their pets roam outside. Picture: Miss Hiss Reptiles

Ms Hill said if people choose to own cats in snake prone areas, they should avoid letting them roam outside and locking them away in the evening.

"Doing this will save a lot of heart ache," she said.

The python was removed and later released. Picture: Miss Hiss Reptiles

Ms Hill told The Courier-Mail the incident occurred last week at Speewah, northwest of Cairns.

Originally published as Snake catcher's distress as monster python devours pet cat