Snake fear stops tourist visiting Anzac Memorial

A MT Chalmers resident says a tourist visiting the region didn't check out the Anzac Memorial at the old Mt Chalmers School for fear of snakes in the overgrown area.

Layne Perkins has accused Livingstone Shire Council of neglecting its responsibility to keep the site clean.

"What a disgraceful state was witnessed last week when a tourist visited the Anzac Memorial at the old Mt Chalmers School,” Mr Perkins said.

"He informed me that he was visiting local attractions and was not impressed with the state of the grounds and decided not to proceed through the front gate and view the memorial in fear of snakes.

"Yes, I too agreed with the gentleman and was disgusted with the Livingstone Shire Council's lack of action at this site.”

Layne Perkins. File

He said the Council purchased the school several years ago and had made many public promises to rebuild the site for a community centre.

"Building inspection reports state the school has extensive asbestos, lead paint and a white ant problem,” Mr Perkins said.

"Many trees on site still have not been removed after the last cyclone hit the town.

"The school oval, the only town facility where the rescue helicopter can land and the only open space area where children can play, has three foot of grass on it and is unsafe to use.”

He called on council to face the residents.

"They should inform the residents and rate payers of their plans to clean up the school site,” Mr Perkins said.

A spokesman for Livingstone Shire Council said Mt Chalmers School had been the subject of several council discussions of late, regarding the future use of the land and facilities.

"We look forward to announcing some exciting developments in the very near future,” the spokesman said.

"Maintenance and upkeep of the school grounds will continue as per council's long-term forward works plan, with outdoor crews scheduled to be on site in the lead up Anzac Day 2017.”