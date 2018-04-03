Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An unknown snake has reportedly bitten a woman in Cawarral. File photo of an Eastern Brown.
An unknown snake has reportedly bitten a woman in Cawarral. File photo of an Eastern Brown. Allan Reinikka ROK200218asnakes5
Breaking

Snake reportedly bites woman on CQ property

Amber Hooker
by
3rd Apr 2018 11:02 AM

A SNAKE has reportedly bitten a woman's foot while she was on a private Cawarral property this morning.

Paramedics have transported the patient in a stable condition from the Coorooman Creek Rd address to the Rockhampton Hospital.

The patient, believed to be aged in her 30s, had complained on a burning sensation in her foot.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the emergency call came through about10am.

A Rockhampton Hospital spokeswoman confirmed she remained in a stable condition as of 1pm.

queensland ambulance service rockhampton hospital snake bite
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
How tropical cyclone Iris will affect Central Queensland

How tropical cyclone Iris will affect Central Queensland

News The Bureau of Meteorology reveal how the system is tracking along the coast

  • 3rd Apr 2018 12:35 PM
How these two went from 'just friends' to perfect soul mates

How these two went from 'just friends' to perfect soul mates

News They were looking for love in the wrong places

Man, woman trapped inside CQ highway rollover wreckage

Man, woman trapped inside CQ highway rollover wreckage

News BOTH were injured and flown to the Rockhampton Hospital

UPDATE: Man injured in CQ machinery roll-over

UPDATE: Man injured in CQ machinery roll-over

News A man has been transported to the Rockhampton hospital

Local Partners