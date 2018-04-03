Snake reportedly bites woman on CQ property

An unknown snake has reportedly bitten a woman in Cawarral. File photo of an Eastern Brown.

A SNAKE has reportedly bitten a woman's foot while she was on a private Cawarral property this morning.

Paramedics have transported the patient in a stable condition from the Coorooman Creek Rd address to the Rockhampton Hospital.

The patient, believed to be aged in her 30s, had complained on a burning sensation in her foot.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the emergency call came through about10am.

A Rockhampton Hospital spokeswoman confirmed she remained in a stable condition as of 1pm.