Snake reportedly bites woman on CQ property
A SNAKE has reportedly bitten a woman's foot while she was on a private Cawarral property this morning.
Paramedics have transported the patient in a stable condition from the Coorooman Creek Rd address to the Rockhampton Hospital.
The patient, believed to be aged in her 30s, had complained on a burning sensation in her foot.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the emergency call came through about10am.
A Rockhampton Hospital spokeswoman confirmed she remained in a stable condition as of 1pm.