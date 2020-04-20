Snakes alive on the Coast

Snake Catcher Sergii Mitin removing one of the snakes on the Coast for relocation.

MITIN Connect snake catchers Svetlana and Sergii Mitin are calling for calm after two snakes were relocated from Yeppoon properties on the weekend with many more sightings also recorded.

Svetlana (Lana) Mitin said due to COVID-19 regulations, people are home more and while it may appear that snake numbers have increased, it is just a case of people observing them more often as they spend more time at home.

“Under normal circumstances, we quite literally do not see 99 per cent of the snakes around our property as they like to avoid our noise,” Lana said.

“In most cases, snakes are just moving through your property and left alone will go on their way.

“We only remove the nuisance snakes that could be a danger to pets and people.

“If a snake is in the house or around your immediate area and not going away, then it is time to call for help. Don’t try to touch them, remain a safe distance away and keep a close eye on them if they move so we can find them when we arrive.”

The two snakes removed from a Cooee Bay residence and a Farnborough residence were considered a nuisance, with one finding its way into a washing machine and the other in the residents’ lounge room.

“When we went to remove the snake from the washing machine, we got the snake out and also pinpointed the areas the snake may have entered so people can seal the entry points to avoid going through the same problems again,” Lana said.

“It’s always important to find the entry point so rectifications can be made, and those access points are sealed to ensure no further snakes can find their way into people’s homes.

“Whenever we are called in for assistance, we always have a good look around and ensure no other snakes are nearby and seek all entry points as people get very concerned about their safety when they have had one of these unwelcome visitors in their home.”

Svetlana and Sergii Mitin, who reside at The Caves and service the Rockhampton, Capricorn Coast and all the outer regions, are passionate about their job.

“We are animal lovers and have a very strict no harm policy, we do not harm any snakes, our role is to keep people safe and we treat all animals with respect,” she said.

“We relocate all captured snakes to a suitable location as required by state legislation.

“We are available every day, 24 hours a day and are only a phone call away.”

On top of years of wildlife handling experience, Svetlana and Sergii are trained and licenced snake catchers, are insured, have first aid certificates and have all the appropriate police checks to ensure their customers safety and security.

The couple are available on 4934 2070 or find them on Facebook.

