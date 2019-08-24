Snakes provide a thrill for Rocky's expo-goers

RAPT WITH REPTILES: Lucas Cheyne wants Rocky locals to take two pieces of information about snakes home with them.

AMONG the caravans, cooking demonstrations and stalls slithered every camper's worst nightmare at the Rockhampton Home Show & Caravan, Camping, 4X4 and Fishing Expo - snakes.

The deadly critters were on show at the Rockhampton Showgrounds, with Luke's Reptile Kingdom teaching campers the basics in case they encountered one in the wild.

Always wear shoes, clear anything that could attract rodents and take a torch with you when walking at night were snake handler Lucas Cheyne's top tips to avoid an encounter.

And if you did find yourself close to a snake, keep calm and "freeze”, Mr Cheyne said.

"He will think you're a tree and leave.

"Snakes are not evil.”

Mr Cheyne said snakes would not go out to bite people but if they did bite, fast action was required.

Compression and keeping the bite site below the victim's heart were key to survival but medical attention was always required.

Mr Cheyne said most snake deaths were caused by people who did not know how to react.

While some gathered around the snake show, Gladstone couple Graham and Karen Long were more interested in finding a vehicle they could take across the country.

The couple has taken 20 trips across Australia and Mr Long said they planned to take another soon.

"We are looking at upgrading the van,” he said.

They used a camper trailer, but Mr Long said as they got older they prioritised convenience and accessibility.

He was looking for a van with independent suspension, a good payload and a compressor fridge.

The couple travelled from Gladstone and were surrounded by like-minded campers at the expo.

Event director Bob Carroll said the expo would attract thousands across the weekend who were interested in the most modern equipment.

Mr Carroll said the expo would generate $10 million of sales in Rockhampton in the next month.

Rockhampton Expo